Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has revealed the real enemy of Mt Kenya people.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Kabando, who was a one-time University of Nairobi student leader, revealed that the problem with Mt Kenya is ‘greedy murderous mafia’ who think they own Kenya.

Kabando said the mafia have plotted to misuse Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and later dump them after using them.

The former lawmaker said the mafia’s main aim is to continue looting public resources and dominating Kenyans.

Kabando also urged Kenyans to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because is being sponsored by the mafia to look for more seats for their relatives.

“Enemy of MTKENYA (GEMA) is NOT Raila or Ruto. Enemy of the entire Kenya is the GREEDY MURDEROUS MAFIA who think they own Kenya. They’ve plotted to misuse Mudavadi & Gideon to finish Raila & Ruto so they continue their looting and domination. They’re ruthless, desperate. #RejectBBI,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

