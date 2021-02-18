We are a small technology business looking for an individual who is ready to serve in the position of a Junior Assistant to employer
Pay range: Ksh.15,000 to Ksh.20,000
Working days: Monday to Saturday
8am to 5pm
Location: Nairobi CBD
Responsibilities
Assist employer in performing web related administration work which includes; uploading products on website, changing prices, writing descriptions, responding to online queries
Running secretarial and clerical duties in a small office with few staff
Qualifications
- Must be a respectful, organized and good time keeper
- Must be a clean and presentable person
- Must possess good typing and writing skills
- Certificate or Diploma in any field
- Must be able to work under high pressure
- Must be able to quickly learn employer needs and adapt
- Computer literate, & able to work under minimum supervision
How To Apply
Send your CV, attached with your passport photo and copies of certificates to: servicecenteradmin@avechi.com