We are a small technology business looking for an individual who is ready to serve in the position of a Junior Assistant to employer

Pay range: Ksh.15,000 to Ksh.20,000

Working days: Monday to Saturday

8am to 5pm

Location: Nairobi CBD

Responsibilities

Assist employer in performing web related administration work which includes; uploading products on website, changing prices, writing descriptions, responding to online queries

Running secretarial and clerical duties in a small office with few staff

Qualifications

Must be a respectful, organized and good time keeper

Must be a clean and presentable person

Must possess good typing and writing skills

Certificate or Diploma in any field

Must be able to work under high pressure

Must be able to quickly learn employer needs and adapt

Computer literate, & able to work under minimum supervision

How To Apply

Send your CV, attached with your passport photo and copies of certificates to: servicecenteradmin@avechi.com