We are a small technology business looking for an individual who is ready to serve in the position of a Junior Assistant to employer

Pay range: Ksh.15,000 to Ksh.20,000

Working days: Monday to Saturday

8am to 5pm

Location: Nairobi CBD

Responsibilities

Assist employer in performing web related administration work which includes; uploading products on website, changing prices, writing descriptions, responding to online queries

Running secretarial and clerical duties in a small office with few staff

Qualifications

  • Must be a respectful, organized and good time keeper
  • Must be a clean and presentable person
  • Must possess good typing and writing skills
  • Certificate or Diploma in any field
  • Must be able to work under high pressure
  • Must be able to quickly learn employer needs and adapt
  • Computer literate, & able to work under minimum supervision

How To Apply

Send  your CV, attached with your passport photo and copies of certificates to: servicecenteradmin@avechi.com

