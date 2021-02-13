Saturday, 13 February 2021 – Former Citizen TV news anchor, Julie Gichuru, caused a commotion on social media after she posted a romantic photo with her rich husband, Anthony Gichuru, a well-known cartel.

In the photo that sparked a lot of reactions on social media, Julie Gichuru is seen enjoying great moments with her husband ahead of Valentine’s Day.

She posted the photo with the caption, “Alejandro and Lerato”.

Julie Gichuru jealously guards her husband although rumour has it that he is a very notorious skirt-chaser.

The Kenyan DAILY POST