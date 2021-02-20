Saturday, February 20, 2021 -Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has ordered all Jubilee MCAs in Uasin Gishu County to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because President Uhuru Kenyatta is supporting it.

Uasin Gishu has 17 Jubilee MCAs and on Friday, Tuju summoned all of them to Nairobi

One of the MCAs, who spoke to journalists, said Tuju ordered them to support the proposed constitutional amendments as undertaken by the party leadership or risk being subjected to disciplinary action.

“He (Tuju) told us that we must follow the party position on the BBI Bill, failure of which, we will face disciplinary action,” said Edwin Misoi, a nominated MCA.

The ward rep, however, said the country assembly’s decision to vote for or against the bill will depend on the views of the people of Uasin Gishu.

Misoi noted the Assembly’s Legal committee was conducting public participation and the report it will table to the House will inform the decision they will take.

Uasin Gishi County is Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard and it is highly anticipated the assembly could shoot down the bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST