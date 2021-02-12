Friday, February 12, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has continued its purge on errant members, with the latest victim being the Nyandarua County Speaker, Ndegwa Wahome.

Wahome was impeached after he threatened to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill if President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, will not give in to his demands.

He led Counties Assemblies Forum (CAF) in vowing to reject Raila and Uhuru’s BBI if counties were not involved in proper consultation on the matter.

He went on to give a raft of conditions which he said needed Uhuru and Raila to address, failure to which they should forget BBI passing in counties.

“There are issues that have not been addressed in previous consultations with the president.”

“There is room for amendment of the constitutional bill.”

“We want the committee to look into the ward development fund.”

“It is unclear what percentage of revenue from the county should go into the ward,” stated Wahome.

And immediately he made the remark, Wahome was impeached but later reinstated by a Nakuru Court. He has been impeached again over gross misconduct thanks to Uhuru’s Jubilee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST