Monday, February 8, 2021 – Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has spoken about the looming impeachment of Deputy President William Ruto, engineered by Amani National Congress (ANC) deputy party leader, Ayub Savula.

In a tweet on Sunday, Tuju, who is also a Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, said the ruling party has not had any meeting to discuss the impeachment of the deputy president and that the party had no time to plan such activities.

Tuju reiterated that the deputy president’s impeachment was just mere speculation and is not part of the Jubilee party’s agenda.

According to Tuju, those that are circulating the infamous news are the Deputy President’s allies and the United Democratic Alliance (ANC) party members.

“The Jubilee Party has no plans to impeach Deputy President William Ruto, those circulating rumours are Ruto’s allies and UDA party members,” Tuju said.

Savula, who is also the Lugari MP, is preparing a motion to impeach DP Ruto over what he termed as gross misconduct and disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST