Monday February 8, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has made good his threats to deny Jubilee Party his monthly contribution.

This is after he wrote to the Clerk of the National Assembly asking him to deduct his monthly contributions to the Jubilee party from Sh10,000 to Sh50.

In his letter, Sudi said that the remaining balance of Sh9,950 should be sent to a Welfare Group called Kazi Ni Kazi.

The directive according to the Kapseret MP is effective 1st March 2021.

“I hereby write to direct reduction of my monthly contribution to the party from Ksh.10,000/= to Kshs.50. Effective 1st March 2021.”

“I will henceforth be remitting Ksh.50/=.”

“Kindly take note and effect,” reads the letter dated February 8th, 2021.

“I have officially written to the Clerk of the National Assembly to deduct my monthly contributions to the Jubilee Party from 10,000/- to 50/=.”

“I will channel the balance to Kazi Ni Kazi Welfare Group,” said Oscar Sudi in his post.

