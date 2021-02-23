Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga today held a meeting with his international partners, Amir Zaki and Ike Allibhai, both of Elsewedy Electric from Egypt, who were accompanied by Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o.

This comes just after the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sailed through the county level with more than 29 counties passing the bill by noon on Tuesday and paving the way for the referendum.

However, the details of the meeting remain scanty.

Raila had predicted during the weekend that the Bill will sail through the county stage by Tuesday, 23rd February.

The Bill will now be sent to the National Assembly and the Senate for further processes before being subjected to a referendum.

Several county assemblies passed the bill unanimously without opposition.

Baringo County Assembly remains the only assembly that has rejected the BBI Amendment Bill so far.

The passage of the Bill serves as a big blow to Deputy President William Ruto, who remains opposed to the constitutional reforms process.

Ruto and his brigade had sworn to shoot down the Bill since it was not a priority to Kenyans.

Besides, his proposals were not captured in the final BBI document, something that made him lose interest in the document and threatened to stop the reggae altogether.

The Kenyan DAILY POST