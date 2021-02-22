Monday, February 22, 2021 – Celebrity murder suspect, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, has broken up with his pretty girlfriend, Ella.

Ella, who was speaking to blogger Edgar Obare, confirmed that their hyped relationship which grabbed showbiz headlines ended in December last year.

She further revealed that she faked marriage with Jowie so as to protect him in the ongoing murder case.

Ella said that Jowie’s bail terms indicated that he should stay within his location and since he had no permanent residence in Nairobi, the court ordered him to move to his parents’ home in Nakuru.

Fearing that he might violate the bail terms, Jowie and Ella faked marriage to enable him to stay at her house in Nairobi.

She also lied that Jowie was her father’s daughter for his safety in case he is seen with the minor in public by police.

Ella states that she has no regrets about falling in love with Jowie and helping him change for the better.

Here’s Ella’s conversation with Edgar Obare.

