Tuesday, February 16, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta that he will not succeed in oppressing Kenyans because the power of the people is powerful than a nuclear bomb or atomic bomb.

In a series of tweets on Monday evening, Miguna, who is still braving cold winters in Toronto, Canada, after he was exiled by Uhuru’s regime 3 years ago, said late founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and late former President Daniel Moi, oppressed Kenyans for decades but they never succeeded.

“Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Arap Moi OPPRESSED Kenyans held thousands of patriots in detentions without trial, forced dozens into exile, tortured and murdered many FREEDOM FIGHTERS. But FORCE never won, as Despot Uhuru Kenyatta’s BARBARISM and BRUTALITY will never win,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

“They can arrest, detain, exile, torture or Kill as many Kenyans as they want but they will never win because THE POWER OF THE PEOPLE IS MIGHTIER THAN THE NUCLEAR OR ATOMIC BOMB,” Miguna added.

Miguna is among the critics of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime which is characterized by intimidation and mass corruption engineered by senior state officers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST