Thursday, 04 February 2021 – Governor Joho’s ex-side chick, Betty Kyallo, expanded her business empire recently by opening a high-end barbershop in Upperhill.

Betty promised men that her kinyozi will be a game-changer and true to her words, she has started attracted high-end clients to her posh barbershop.

Prominent city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, went for a haircut at Betty’s barbershop earlier today and the former anchor couldn’t hide her joy.

She posted a photo on her Facebook page saying, “Thank you Donald for passing by for a haircut @aftershavebyflair great having you around!”

Donald Kipkorir responded to the post, saying that he was impressed with the services and wished her the best in her new venture, “Thank you my Dearest Betty. And my hair cut was superb. May God truly bless the work of your hands. May your business prosper” he wrote.

