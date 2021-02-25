Thursday, February 25, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has said there is no possibility of Deputy President William Ruto working with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, ahead of the Presidential election in 2022.

On Monday, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, said Raila, who is a 75-year septuagenarian, will work with Ruto in 2022.

But Muthama, who is also United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman, said there is no way that Ruto can work with Raila.

Muthama said Raila believes in empowering tycoons and the top of the pyramid while Ruto is for the empowerment and uplifting of the hustlers.

“UDA is pursuing a pro-people agenda while Raila is after power. For months now, we have been building a party that has a different ideology altogether. Different from what some of our competitors believe in,” Muthama said.

“We want a new Kenya where the wealth of our nation is distributed equally and not the current situation where a few individuals have captured the economy for their own benefit,” Muthama added.

