Friday, February 5, 2021 – Jobless Kenyan graduates have urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to clear them from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and write off their loans at Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), if they want them to support Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

Under #CRB/HELB on Friday, the youths stormed Twitter urging Uhuru and Raila that they must clear their loans before they support BBI.

The graduates, who are still tarmacking, argued that if Uhuru and Raila can bribe MCAs with Sh 2 million car loan each to pass BBI, then they should also bribe the unemployed graduates, who are facing economic hardships due to COVID-19.

Check some comments below.

“If MCAs are given Ksh 2000000 to pass BBI then fresh Graduates should be CRB and HELB loan clearance to pass the same, we need a robust conversation because this country not only belongs to politicians,” Bluehost boy wrote.

“In the car grant spirit, our CRB and HELB loans must be cleared before we pass this thing,” Wilson Mathu wrote.

“Even if the president gives these GREEDY MCAs a Car grant of 2M each to pass BBI, equally so the Comrades being cleared from CRB and HELB, the BBI will NEVER SEE the LIGHT OF DAY. End of Quote,” Irene Rianga wrote.

“The greedy, old and deluded Raila Amolo Odinga,,, If MCAs are to get the car grants, we also should have our CRB and HELB loans waived,” Mirichi 254 wrote.

“We As Youths We Also Demand that The Government Clears Us From CRB and HELB Loans Before We Pass BBI! Alah,” John Ndia wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST