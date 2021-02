Sunday, 07 February 2021 -Jaguar’s baby mama, Magda Ngima, has been training hard since last year.

The mother of two has been sharing her fitness journey on her Instagram page and if the latest photo that she posted is anything to go by, then her effort in the gym is paying off.

Magda shared a photo flaunting her banging body in a sparkling dress, leaving men salivating like hyenas.

Her tummy is almost flat after hitting the gym hard.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST