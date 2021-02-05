Friday, 05 February 2021 – It’s no longer a secret that Eric Omondi is Jacque Maribe’s baby daddy.

Before he let the cut of the bag, people were speculating that Maribe’s baby-daddy could be Dennis Itumbi.

After endless speculation, Eric Omondi confirmed that he is the biological father to Maribe’s son last year and added that they are happy co-parenting.

While appearing in an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Jappani, Omondi revealed that his friendship with Jacque Maribe had benefits that resulted in a baby and denied that they ever dated.

“We were friends and things happened,” the comedian said.

“Friends with benefits,” Massawe asked and Eric responded saying, “There were benefits and we were friends,”

Eric revealed that he met Jacque Maribe when they were both working at Radio Africa Group.

He was a presenter at Radio Jambo while she was a news reporter at Kiss TV.

Maribe on her part revealed in a past interview that Eric Omondi was not ready to settle even after he fathered a child with her.

