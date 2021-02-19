Friday, 19 February 2021 – Controversial city slay queen lawyer, Karen Nyamu, who was once dating deceased businessman, Jacob Juma, has always sparked rumours that she is dating famous Mugithi singer, Samidoh.

Samidoh, who is married, is alleged to be the biological father of her 4-month-old son.

The clout chasing lawyer frequently posts cryptic messages that indicate she is dating Samidoh, including naming her son after the singer and rocking wrist bands bearing his name.

Karen Nyamu had a question-and-answer session with her fans on Instagram and when a lady asked her for tips on dating a married man since she is alleged to be warming the bed of the married Mugithi singer, she said, “Don’t date a married man. Period. But if you must, don’t date a man who disrespects or neglects his wife and kids.

Also, know your place. Never compete. If you want to compete, please leave married men alone. Don’t date them,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST