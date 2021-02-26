Friday, February 26, 2021 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has said Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, is recruiting youths to cause chaos in Gatanga on Sunday when Deputy President William Ruto will be touring the area.

In a Facebook post, Itumbi said Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati, Presidential loser Peter Kenneth, and Murathe are holding meetings to plan chaos on Sunday when the DP visits the constituency.

Itumbi, who is now a communications assistant at DP‘s office, said the three have already hired a truck with speakers to tell Gatanga residents not to receive the second in command.

Here is Itumbi’s full statement.

“The Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) can report that a meeting to plot EVIL was held within the last 48 hours.

DP Ruto is headed to Gatanga, Muranga this weekend to honour an invite by the Great People of Muranga.

Some sons Of Gatanga led by David Murathe want to demonstrate they own the area.

Peter Kenneth and Joseph Nduati the area MP are also aware of the plans.

So, starting today there will be a Roadshow Truck hired to go round saying ‘The Guest’ coming on Sunday should be told to respect the President. (We were not meant to know who hired the Truck, but Hustler Nation is everywhere)

The idea is to incite the ground.

The area MP has even engaged local Bodabodas for the mission.

Three of them have reached out directly with information that will be reported to law enforcement by the time I click Post on this update.

HNIB is also verifying reports that Maina Njenga of Mungiki has also been contacted for a similar mission on the same day.

Anyone worth information kindly gets in touch to help us verify that bit.

If anything happens on Sunday, the culprit is David Murathe.

But, we shall NOT be intimidated by people who have run out of ideas and are now hiding in the cover of darkness to plan violence.

#HustlerNation STRONG!

The Kenyan DAILY POST