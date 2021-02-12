Friday, February 12, 2021 – Baringo Members of County Assembly have blamed Jubilee Party Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, for pushing them to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

According to MCAs, Tuju had a meeting with them on Wednesday and threatened them with dire consequences if they will not support BBI; something that did not go down well with them.

“Tuju said we must vote in favour of BBI or be punished.”

“This did not sit down well with us and we decided to vote against the BBI and wait for his punishment,” said one of the MCAs.

“We have rejected threats and intimidation from Tuju and we did what is right with our electorate by shooting down the BBI,” noted another MCA from Baringo.

As if that was not enough, Tuju also threatened nominated MCAs in Baringo, warning that their seats will be taken away if they do not cooperate and pass the BBI.

