Monday, 08 February 2021 – Reverend Lucy Natasha’s assistant pastor, who calls himself Apostle Jacob Malombe, has been exposed badly after it emerged that he has been luring female congregants with private photos instead of leading them to Christ.

Leaked WhatsApp chats shows the thirsty pastor sending a lady photos of his cassava at night, begging her to warm his bed.

Apostle Malombe brags how his cassava is too long for her and requests her to send him a photo in a night dress.

If you want to see the crazy photos of his ‘whopper’ that he sent to the lady who happens to be a member of Reverend Lucy Natasha’s church, click this link>>>> https://xxxug.blogspot.com/2021/02/apostle-jacob-malombe-nudes.html

The Kenyan DAILY POST