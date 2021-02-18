Thursday, February 18, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko may be wetting his pants from his hospital bed after a Nairobi Magistrate issued fresh orders following his no-show in his corruption case.

According to reports, Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered that a fresh medical evaluation on the former county boss be carried out to determine whether he is indeed sick or he is just faking illness to avoid court.

The judge directed that the examination be conducted by three doctors attached to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

He also directed that after the examination, the investigating officer produce Sonko in court on March 4 during a hearing of a case in which he is accused of embezzling Ksh10 million.

Sonko is facing graft-related charges in which he was accused of demanding a Ksh10 million bribe from Web Tribe Limited to help process payments.

He is also accused of conspiring with businesspeople and senior county government officials to embezzle more than Ksh300 million public money.

The directive came just a day after another Nairobi judge directed that Sonko be allowed to recuperate in the hospital before being subjected to interrogations.

The judge barred the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) from visiting the former governor in Nairobi Hospital.

The court directed that the former governor will only face the terror charges labelled against him after he has been discharged from hospital.

The judge further noted that the governor is confined in his hospital bed until his health improves.

The embattled Sonko is facing terror charges after DCI claimed that he was financing the purchase of firearms and was a leader of a secret militant group.

