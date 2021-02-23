Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, has opposed a request by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, to reveal the identity of protected witnesses.

Haji’s response came after trial magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered the redacting of some information on the witnesses after Sonko said his rights have been violated.

However, the DPP argued that Sonko’s rights had not been infringed.

“It is not sufficient for the Applicant to question the discretion of the trial courts for the reason that it believed that the court ought to have made a different decision. For this court to review any order of the trial court, the applicant must demonstrate a manifest error,” the DPP stated.

Sonko is accused of conspiring with businesspeople and senior county government officials to embezzle more than Ksh300 million of public money.

The former governor is said to have received Ksh25 million through proxies.

The money is said to have been deposited in different bank accounts.

The DPP has since turned some of the accused officials into state witnesses.

Sonko is currently admitted to the Nairobi Hospital.

On Wednesday last week, Ogoti ordered that a fresh medical evaluation on the former county boss be carried out to ascertain whether he is faking illness to avoid court and jail or he deserves to be in the hospital.

Sonko is also facing terrorism charges after DCI claimed that he was financing the purchase of firearms and was a leader of a secret militant group.

The Kenyan DAILY POST