Monday, February 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s lieutenants have lashed at President Uhuru Kenyatta for saying he will not hand over power to a thief in 2022.

Uhuru, who spoke in Nairobi last week, said he will make sure that politicians with questionable character do not succeed him when his term ends in 2022.

“While others tell you Uhuru wants to extend his term, I know next year am going home (retire) and I have no problem with that; but my agenda is to ensure that those who will continue, will not be those who punish and steal from Kenyans,” Uhuru said.

But Ruto allies led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, have told off the President saying he is not the one who will decide who becomes President in 2022.

“Kenyans are free to elect who becomes the next president and the sitting president has no powers at all to vet who succeeds him,” Murkomen said.

He wondered why Uhuru was now “campaigning and speaking in anger” as he approached retirement yet former President Mwai Kibaki did not endorse anyone.

“If you a see a president who is almost retiring but talking and fighting those following him in such a tone then you know there is a big problem in this country. Where does he get the legitimacy to attack?” Murkomen asked.

