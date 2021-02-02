Tuesday, February 2, 2021 – Jubilee nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura is now regretting organizing hustler supporters to heckle and stone ODM leader Raila Odinga while marketing the Building Bridges Initiative in Githurai last week.

This is after ODM demanded justice for Raila, saying Isaac Mwaura must pay for his crimes.

The party has written a protest letter to DCI boss George Kinoti and National Cohesion and Integration Commission over inaction in Senator Mwaura’s hate crime.

ODM cited a video that emerged last week capturing Mwaura saying that Raila Odinga was not welcome in the Githurai area.

ODM now wants DCI and NCIC to investigate to avoid what they termed ‘throwing the country to the dogs’.

According to the letter, Raila’s party said the silence of the two institutions is akin to courting danger as the country heads to the 2022 General election.

“This country has a difficult history of tribal relations and election violence, therefore, when one starts planting those seeds he must be promptly stopped, or more will spring up tomorrow preaching the same doctrine.”

“Act now or throw the country to the dogs,” the letter read.

This comes even as Mwaura denied planning the chaos, blaming it on a section of ODM leaders.

“They had planned this all along.”

“That is a well-orchestrated scheme.”

“Ask him (Sifuna) to give you more details.”

“He seems to know better,” he said.

