Wednesday, February 3, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has vowed to restore party discipline within its rank and file, with officials insisting that nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura will serve as an example.

The party’s disciplinary committee, on Monday, summoned Mwaura to appear before it over alleged breach of the party’s constitution in select instances.

Speaking yesterday, Jubilee Chairman Nelson Dzuya said the ongoing disciplinary measures will strike hard to restore sanity.

“We are going to have people like Mwaura serve as an example going forward,” Dzuya said.

During the homecoming of Msambweni MP Feisal Bader, Mwaura declared that Kenyans are tired of the Moi and Kenyatta families.

“We can’t be ruled by the same families all the time.”

“The Moi family ruled for 24 years.”

“The Kenyatta family ruled for 15 years and another 10 is coming to an end.”

“That is 50 years and it is enough,” Mwaura said.

According to Dzuya, Mwaura’s case is already sealed as he will face severe punishment for chiding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He noted that the ruling party had for long tolerated a few members who were purportedly exercising their democratic rights but insisted they had ‘crossed the red line.”

“A political party is governed by its own constitution and that is why we are going to be firm and fearless in the coming days in dispensing of the disciplinary issues,” he said.

The ruling party has been rocked with vicious factionalism and internal turmoil following a nasty fall out between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto.

