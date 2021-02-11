Home Forum Is this the new fashion for 2021- Just madness (PHOTOs) Is this the new fashion for 2021- Just madness (PHOTOs) February 11, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR This is why senior bachelor, CHRIS KIRUBI, encouraged young Kenyan men to marry from Uganda (PHOTOs) This young man has tattooed an image of Jesus Christ on his stomach, this is just crazy (PHOTOs) See some of the cars Kenyans are driving as some of you suffer like sewage rats (PHOTOs) LANES: See the high-end guzzlers that MOHAN GALOT (MG), the CEO of London Distillers drives (PHOTOs) 18 years and counting; LUO lady married to a mzungu grandfather proudly flaunts him (PHOTOs) What is preventing your marriage from thriving like this? – Love is just beautiful (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow