Monday, February 15, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici found himself on the wrong side of town yesterday after being confronted by goons at a rally graced by Deputy President William Ruto.

In the clip that made rounds on social media, the lawmaker is seen being confronted by a group of youths clad in thick jackets.

In the background, the goons can be heard questioning Ngirici’s stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) being popularised by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The incident took place in Kinangop, a town in Nyandarua County where the DP and his entourage visited.

In her speech, Ngirici argued that the country had gone against the church’s advice when it passed a past constitutional amendment, and that’s why it was paying a heavy price.

“There was a time we ignored the church, and approved on our own terms, and now we are regretting.”

“What is important now is for our children to go back to school.”

“I also suggest that our doctors get the PPEs.”

“There is no way we can have BBI, and yet the country is at its most divided time,” stated Ngirici.

Ngirici is a diehard supporter of DP Ruto who has cast doubts on the BBI document arguing that it was only poised to benefit the rich by creating more positions in government.

During his speech in Nyandarua, Ruto claimed that he preferred the bottom-up model in which ordinary citizens and small traders are funded to boost the economy first.

