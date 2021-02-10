Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has issued a stern warning to journalists who are fond of preying on married women.

Speaking on Wednesday, Atwoli said many journalists in Kenya have developed a habit of eyeing married women.

Atwoli begged journalists to respect people’s wives and refrain from having affairs with married women.

“You can find them (journalists) staring at people’s wives and when you ask them, they will tell you (macho hayana pazia) the eyes cannot choose what to see and what not to see),” Atwoli said.

Coincidentally, Atwoli is married to Mary Kilobi, who works at Standard Media Group.

Standard Group owns KTN, Radio Maisha and Standard Newspaper.

According to sources, KTN, where his 35-year-old wife works as a Swahili news anchor, is said to be one ‘big brothel’ where junior staff especially slay queens exchange fluids with managers for special favours.

Atwoli is among members of the infamous ‘deep state’ who are opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

