Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has warned the Mt Kenya electorate against supporting Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Though the former Prime Minister is yet to declare his presidential bid in 2022, impeccable sources said the old man will announce his presidential bid immediately after the Building Bridges Initiative passes.

Since March 9th, 2018, Raila, through his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta, has been championing the initiative saying it will solve the perennial problems facing Kenyans in every election cycle.

However, Kang’ata, who spoke on Tuesday after he was axed as Senate Majority Chief Whip, blamed Raila Odinga for the woes facing the ruling coalition.

“All senators who have spoken in that meeting have supported me. We should not use BBI to divide our people. I am now noticing that this problem seems to have started after the handshake, now imagine the guy of handshake becoming the president of this country,” Kang’ata said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST