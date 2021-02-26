Friday, February 26, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has compared Deputy President William Ruto to biblical King David and said he will vanquish dynasties led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

In a cryptic message, while responding to the joint press conference attended by several top politicians in the country apart from the Deputy President William Ruto at State House on Thursday, the outspoken senator quoted a bible verse from the book of 1 Samuel chapter 16 which says “Jesse brought 7 of his children to Samuel. The prophet asked,” where is the youngest? He is the one to receive the blessings,”

Kang’ata said Ruto is like David and will become the fifth president of Kenya despite being looked down upon by his elder ‘brothers’

Those who attended the State House meeting included President Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu.

