Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has changed his mind after they failed to stop the Building Bridges Initiative passage in the counties.

Speaking yesterday after Murang’a endorsed BBI, Kang’ata, who had written a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta spelling doom for the BBI in Mt. Kenya before he was unceremoniously ejected as Senate Majority Whip, denied that his letter was about the MCAs who passed BBI yesterday but wananchi.

Besides, he said that the circumstance may have changed but that does not mean the MCAs represent the general views of the public.

According to him, the final decision on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill will be made by the people of Kenya despite MCAs’ overwhelming vote.

Kang’ata claimed the move by the county ward representatives in the 29 county assemblies to pass the BBI bill was informed by the car grant that President Uhuru Kenyatta promised MCAs.

“My letter was on wananchi, not MCA.”

“They have a KSh 2 million car grant in their pocket.”

“Secondly, it was in December 2020 when I did my survey,” said Kang’ata.

He noted that it would be a wait-and-see situation if wananchi will vote yes or no.

A total of 53 MCAs in Murang’a unanimously endorsed the bill.

“I can’t tell now whether the people will support or reject it.”

“Let’s wait and see.”

“ But MCA vote is not a good barometer noting they had KSh 2 million car grant,” he maintained.

