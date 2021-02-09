Tuesday, February 9, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, of being behind his removal as Senate Majority Chief Whip.

On Tuesday, Jubilee Party Parliamentary group meeting chaired by the party’s Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, resolved to axe Kang’ata as Majority Chief Whip in the Senate and replaced him with Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi.

Addressing journalists outside Kenyatta International Convention Centre(KICC) after he was removed, Kang’ata said he was removed for writing a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta where he told him to his face that Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) is unpopular in Mt Kenya region.

The outspoken senator wondered what he did wrong by telling the president the truth on the ground.

Irungu also blamed Raila Odinga over his woes saying he engineered his removal through the handshake.

“I have realised this tribulation started after the handshake, (Jubilee’s removal of leaders from positions in Parliament) Just imagine what will happen if that guy of handshake becomes president?” Kang’ata posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST