Scanlab Nakuru Ltd

Internship Opportunity

Industry: Health Sector (Medical Laboratory / Radiology)

A leading diagnostics provider is glad to introduce an internship programme that is designed for individuals who are looking to work in a dynamic medical facility.

This is a structured programme that provides work experience / exposure for a specific period of time.

It is a temporary position that allows young people the opportunity to consolidate and translate the skills learned from their training into job experience.

Requirements

A letter from university / college confirming current enrollment,completion letter or certificate

Indexing/ registration or current license by KMLTTB (if available), Radiation protection board (RPB) for radiographers (if available)

Certificate in medical laboratory sciences / technology, diploma in medical laboratory sciences, higher national diploma (HND) in medical laboratory sciences or degree in medical laboratory sciences as prescribed in KMLTTB act CAP 253

Diploma in medical imaging sciences

Certificate in Kenya nuclear regulatory authority/radiation protection board as prescribed in RPB act CAP 243

A completed internship application form.

A recent passport size photo.

A copy of the national identity Card.

These requirements are applicable to both clinical and histology / cytology laboratories.

Eligibility

The internship programme is open to:

(i) Unemployed Kenyan graduates from training institutions who have completed their degree/ diploma courses and have not been exposed to work experience related to their area of study.

(ii) Graduates of degree and diploma programs, for which internship is a requirement for registration by their respective professional bodies.

(iii) Students who are currently undertaking medical laboratory / imaging courses.

To apply for this programme, please send your credentials to hr@scanlabkenya.com, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Note:

SCANLAB NAKURU LTD does not guarantee employment after completion of the Internship Program.