Scanlab Nakuru Ltd

Internship Opportunity

Industry: Health Sector (Medical Laboratory / Radiology)

A leading diagnostics provider is glad to introduce an internship programme that is designed for individuals who are looking to work in a dynamic medical facility.

This is a structured programme that provides work experience / exposure for a specific period of time.

It is a temporary position that allows young people the opportunity to consolidate and translate the skills learned from their training into job experience.

Requirements

  • A letter from university / college confirming current enrollment,completion letter or certificate
  • Indexing/ registration or current license by KMLTTB (if available), Radiation protection board (RPB) for radiographers (if available)
  • Certificate in medical laboratory sciences / technology, diploma in medical laboratory sciences, higher national diploma (HND) in medical laboratory sciences or degree in medical laboratory sciences as prescribed in KMLTTB act CAP 253
  • Diploma in medical imaging sciences
  • Certificate in Kenya nuclear regulatory authority/radiation protection board as prescribed in RPB act CAP 243
  • A completed internship application form.
  • A recent passport size photo.
  • A copy of the national identity Card.

These requirements are applicable to both clinical and histology / cytology laboratories.

Eligibility

The internship programme is open to:

(i) Unemployed Kenyan graduates from training institutions who have completed their degree/ diploma courses and have not been exposed to work experience related to their area of study.

(ii) Graduates of degree and diploma programs, for which internship is a requirement for registration by their respective professional bodies.

(iii) Students who are currently undertaking medical laboratory / imaging courses.

To apply for this programme, please send your credentials to hr@scanlabkenya.com, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Note:

SCANLAB NAKURU LTD does not guarantee employment after completion of the Internship Program.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply