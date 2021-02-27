Scanlab Nakuru Ltd
Internship Opportunity
Industry: Health Sector (Medical Laboratory / Radiology)
A leading diagnostics provider is glad to introduce an internship programme that is designed for individuals who are looking to work in a dynamic medical facility.
This is a structured programme that provides work experience / exposure for a specific period of time.
It is a temporary position that allows young people the opportunity to consolidate and translate the skills learned from their training into job experience.
Requirements
- A letter from university / college confirming current enrollment,completion letter or certificate
- Indexing/ registration or current license by KMLTTB (if available), Radiation protection board (RPB) for radiographers (if available)
- Certificate in medical laboratory sciences / technology, diploma in medical laboratory sciences, higher national diploma (HND) in medical laboratory sciences or degree in medical laboratory sciences as prescribed in KMLTTB act CAP 253
- Diploma in medical imaging sciences
- Certificate in Kenya nuclear regulatory authority/radiation protection board as prescribed in RPB act CAP 243
- A completed internship application form.
- A recent passport size photo.
- A copy of the national identity Card.
These requirements are applicable to both clinical and histology / cytology laboratories.
Eligibility
The internship programme is open to:
(i) Unemployed Kenyan graduates from training institutions who have completed their degree/ diploma courses and have not been exposed to work experience related to their area of study.
(ii) Graduates of degree and diploma programs, for which internship is a requirement for registration by their respective professional bodies.
(iii) Students who are currently undertaking medical laboratory / imaging courses.
To apply for this programme, please send your credentials to hr@scanlabkenya.com, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Note:
SCANLAB NAKURU LTD does not guarantee employment after completion of the Internship Program.