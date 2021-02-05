Centum from time to time will be seeking to engage energetic, driven and highly motivated individuals who are looking for internship opportunities. The individuals should have a passion to work in an environment that promotes Innovation, results orientation and dynamism.

Qualifications

Students who are currently studying at the University

Undertaking the internship as part of the requirements of the Course of study

Fresh University graduates, specifically those who have graduated within the past one (1) year.

Students undertaking a Business-related course

The Internship period shall be for a period of 3 to 6 months

Candidates meeting the above requirements are advised to apply submitting a cover letter and CV

NB

Important to note that this is an open and running job post

Only potential candidates will be contacted subject to availability of opportunities ( as and when the business requires) and subject to the candidates meeting the above criteria hence there is no requirement on the organization to give feedback to applicants

Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.

Centum is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here