Home Gossip Internet nearly erupts as OKARI’s ex-wife, BETTY KYALLO, pulls an old school... Internet nearly erupts as OKARI’s ex-wife, BETTY KYALLO, pulls an old school look – See ‘tomatoes’ (PHOTO) February 5, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Former Ebru TV presenter tattoos ERIC OMONDI’s name on her thighs! – See madness (PHOTOs & VIDEO) BETTY KYALLO’s new boyfriend might be just another playboy like JOWIE – Look at these PHOTOs She comes to his house for a sleepover every weekend – A neighbour snitches on the man warming BETTY KYALLO’s bed (EVIDENCE) BETTY KYALLO takes advantage of her famous thighs to advertise her new kinyozi (PHOTO) JOHO’s ex-side-chick, BETTY KYALLO, elated as a prominent city lawyer visits her new kinyozi for a haircut (PHOTO) See the amount of money this Kenyan lady was charging a man on Badoo for ‘good time’ – This is pure extortion! LOL! Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow