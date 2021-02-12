Friday, February 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has said he is the only presidential candidate who is fit to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Speaking in Kiambaa during the fundraising for Boda Boda riders on Friday, Ruto said he deserves the presidency since he is in a better place to continue the development legacy that Uhuru will leave.

The DP said he stood with Uhuru during a critical time when he needed a friend.

“Those who are now ridding on 2022 endorsements, where were they in 2012? When we needed them they turned their backs on us and said we have a case at the ICC. Now they come from nowhere to seek endorsements,” he said.

Ruto further dismissed the claim that the hustler movement is creating political class wars of hustlers vs dynasties.

He said the biggest problem Kenya is facing is not tribalism, but poor plans that cannot boost the living standards of ordinary people.

“I once helped Raila until he became the Prime Minister. I helped Uhuru until he became the president, what is wrong with me helping the ordinary mwananchi?,” Ruto posed.

