Sunday, February 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta, who on Friday asked him to resign.

Speaking on Saturday in Isiolo where he presided over the opening of several churches, Ruto claimed that he has never disrespected president Uhuru Kenyatta in any way and was always respectful.

He wondered why Uhuru is urging him to resign yet he has not in any way disrespected him despite having been stripped of his duties.

“You all know I am a very respectful person. The President and I campaigned as a team and we formed the Jubilee government. I respect the President and he is the one who makes the final decision in this government,” Ruto said.

“I have never contradicted the President because of respect I have for him. Even though the work I was supposed to be doing as the Deputy President is being done by others, I have respected the President on that decision because I want the unity of the country,” Ruto added.

On Friday, Uhuru, who was on a tour of development projects being undertaken by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, challenged the DP to quit.

Uhuru said it does not make sense for Ruto to take credit for development projects his government has done since 2013 when they took over and at the same time campaign against some.

