Monday, February 8, 2021 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, clashed with Turkana Governor, Josephat Nanok, yesterday at St Augustine Catholic Church, Lodwar, Turkana County.

The two were attending a mass at the church when Nanok took on Raila for not agreeing to a multiple-choice option in the upcoming Building Bridges Initiative referendum.

Nanok told Raila that he was ready to join another political party because the views of the Turkana residents and leaders were not captured in the BBI constitutional amendment proposal.

The governor said that he had a problem with revenue sharing as proposed by the BBI claiming that the county would lose out in the proposed revenue sharing formula.

He added that efforts to have a multiple-choice referendum and an assurance that the equalisation fund would be released fell on deaf ears.

‘’If you can help us find how the counties benefitting from equalization funds are catered for in this process then we will support you in passing the BBI.”

“I speak on behalf of the people of Turkana,’’ he told Raila.

Nanok warned that he was ready to leave ODM if the Turkana people continued being ignored in decision making.

‘’I am a man with a political stand. If things go this way, I will go elsewhere because political interests are critical for the Turkana community.”

“I wish you and your team very well.”

“They will do their best and we will do our best to represent the interests of our people,’’ he stated.

Raila dismissed the remarks saying that the governor had joined forces with political leaders with questionable characters.”

He added that the governor should tell his people the truth about BBI.

‘’If you want to oppose BBI, then come out clearly and we face one another at the ballot.”

“You (Nanok) are my friend, and if you had a problem, why didn’t you come to me instead of joining Tangatanga?’’ he said.

