Friday, 12 February 2021 – The family of Johnstone Muthama’s ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu, has fired salvos at Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, over his recent utterances during a burial in Mitaboni, where he implied that he is taking care of Muthama’s ex-wife after the former Senator divorced her.

Speaking in a press conference, Kavindu’s family spokesperson, John Mbuku, stated that they are not aware Kalonzo took Agnes Kavindu and added that the only man they remember handing their daughter to is Muthama.

“We heard Kalonzo speak at the funeral of Bishop Nguyo and say that he has taken Kavindu and will return her to Muthama in 2022. We don’t remember giving her to you. We gave her to Muthama. If you have taken her, please notify us so that we can do the necessary, “ Mbuku said.

Mbuku claimed that they have never seen Agnes Kavindu or heard from her for a long time.

“She says she has nothing against us but our phone calls go unanswered,” he added.

The family said even though Muthama and Agnes divorced, he has been listening to their plight anytime they approach him.

They urged Kalonzo to face Muthama like a man and settle their political differences without using Kavindu and their family name.

Watch the video of Agnes Kavindu’s family attacking Kalonzo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST