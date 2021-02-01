Monday, 01 February 2021 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament and murder suspect, Babu Owino, has taken to social media and gushed over his pretty Kikuyu wife, Fridah.

The vocal MP and his wife met when they were students at the University of Nairobi.

They have been married for 10 years now and are blessed with two children.

In his latest post on Facebook, Babu shared photos goofing with his wife and poured his heart to her saying, “My wife is my best friend. If I have 10 minutes in my life I would like to spend it with her,’’

Fridah opened up about her marriage with the controversial MP sometime back during an interview with Betty Kyallo and described him as the perfect husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST