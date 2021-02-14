Sunday, February 14, 2021 – Deputy President William has dared President Uhuru Kenyatta over failures of the Jubilee Government.

This is after the president asked him to resign instead of attacking the government which he is a part of.

Speaking in Isiolo County yesterday, Ruto stated he cannot resign because he was elected together with Uhuru, and that if he goes, Uhuru must lead the way because that is what the Constitution says.

He denied ever attacking the Jubilee Government and disrespecting Uhuru.

“I have respected the president and have never gone against him even when some of the duties that are supposed to be performed by my office have been allocated to other individuals,” he stated.

He added that he observed a high level of respect because of his desire to ensure there was unity in the country.

“I will continue respecting the decisions of the President because he is the one in charge and who calls the shots.”

“I will not undermine his decisions but continue discharging my roles,” he added.

He blamed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for misleading Uhuru into abandoning the Big Four Agendas for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The Kenyan DAILY POST