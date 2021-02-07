Sunday, February 7, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has asked Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, to reverse a directive to ministry officials and county governments not to remit membership dues to unions in the health sector.

In a circular dated December 22, 2020, sent to Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary, Margaret Kobia, the Health CS stated that the decision to stop remitting medics’ union dues arose from a meeting between the Ministry of Health and the Council of Governors a day earlier on December 21, 2020.

But speaking on Saturday, Atwoli asked Kagwe to immediately withdraw a circular stopping medics from remitting union dues or face legal action.

“We know some government ministries have a tendency of not obeying court orders. Should this case go to court and if the CS defies it, he will see the full force of the union,” Atwoli further.

The aging COTU boss also threatened to report Kagwe to his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he says is a good man who cannot support the CS’s action.

