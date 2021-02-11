Thursday, February 11, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he will not hand over power to a thief once his tenure ends in 2022.

Uhuru, who is in his second and final term in office, is expected to go home in Gatundu in 2022 after a dismal 10-year performance.

Addressing traders at the Nairobi National Cargo Deconsolidation Centre on Wednesday, Uhuru vowed not to hand over power to a ‘thief who will oppress Kenyans’

Without mentioning names, the Head of State insisted that he will ensure the person who will take over from him is someone Kenyans can trust and who can unite them.

“My aim is to ensure that those who will assume office after me will not be thieves who will oppress Kenyans. I will only leave the office to someone Kenyans can trust and who will unite them,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru‘s lieutenants led by Jubilee Party Vice-chairman, David Murathe, have been referring to Deputy President William Ruto as a thief and his latest sentiments may mean that he may not support Ruto’s presidency in 2022.

