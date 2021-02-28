Sunday, February 28, 2021 – Karen Nyamu has lashed out at those who are criticizing her for posting photos of Samidoh and their 4-month-old son on social media.

By now, it’s clear that Samidoh is the biological father of her second-born child after endless speculations.

Some people feel that she is being disrespectful to Samidoh’s wife but she is not bothered by negative comments that have since flooded social media.

The single mother of two says she has nothing to hide and that’s why she will continue posting her family online despite facing a lot of backlash, especially from women.

“I will never stop posting my family. I have nothing to hide in my life now,” she posted.

