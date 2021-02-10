Wednesday, February 10, 2021 – Ousted former Senate Majority Cheif Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, has no regrets whatsoever for telling President Uhuru Kenyatta the naked truth about the unpopularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Mt. Kenya.

This is even after he was shown the door as a result of that very letter which had generated a lot of heat from people close to Uhuru.

Speaking at the precincts of KICC from where he was de-whipped as Senate Majority Whip, Kang’ata maintained that whatever he told the president is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

He vowed never to apologize to Uhuru or anyone for stating the obvious, saying he saw his sacking from a mile away and is okay with the decision of the party.

At the same time, he dismissed Raphael Tuju’s assertions that he was dropped as Majority Whip for breaching Jubilee confidentiality clauses by spilling the party’s secrets in public, saying he was sacked as a result of the hard-hitting letter he wrote to Uhuru over the fate BBI in Mt. Kenya and nothing else.

The Kenyan DAILY POST