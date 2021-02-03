Wednesday, 03 February 2021 – Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, recently told his constituents that DP Ruto has promised to appoint him the Interior Cabinet Secretary if he becomes President in 2022.

Speaking during a function in his constituency, the vocal MP told the locals that once Ruto gives him the CS job, he will recruit many locals into the police and military.

This is not the first time that Barasa is alleging that Ruto has promised to appoint him the Interior Cabinet Secretary if he becomes President.

Some time back, Barasa vowed that he will arrest Raila Odinga and send him to prison once he takes over the powerful security docket in 2022.

Here’s a video of the legislator lying to his constituents in broad daylight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST