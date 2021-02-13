Saturday, February 13, 2021 – Former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi have launched a campaign to block former Prime Minister Raila Odinga from succeeding Uhuru Kenya as president in 2022.

The two want Raila, who was NASA’s presidential candidate in the 2017 election, to honour the agreement and hand over the baton to one of them.

According to the deal, the 2017 presidential flag bearer cannot be given the coalition’s top ticket.

Musyoka, who is the Wiper Party leader, and his Amani National Congress (ANC) colleague, say Odinga should back one of them, based on the NASA deal.

Kalonzo noted that it is wrong for ODM to advertise applications for the presidential ticket “since the party was barred from fielding a candidate following the NASA 2017 pact.

“I was Raila’s running mate in 2013 and 2017.”

“Why should I support him a third time? People will think I am mad.”

“I have the experience and qualities to be president and will go for it,” Kalonzo said during an interview.

“When President Uhuru Kenyatta exits the stage next year, Raila should follow him,” Kalonzo said.

At an event in Western Kenya last weekend, Mudavadi also insisted Mr. Odinga honour the agreement.

“In 2017, Raila said he had the last bullet for the presidency.”

“We let him do it and asked him to aim correctly.”

“We now ask him to let us fire our bullets.”

“I have many bullets in the chamber,” said Mudavadi.

