Thursday, February 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has shared shocking insights about her relationship with her father and the struggles that come with being a politician’s child.

Speaking during an interview, Winnie revealed that Raila is big-headed and on most occasions, he does not heed the advice given by the family.

“Baba is more easy-going but sometimes I tell him don’t do that or instruct him not to say certain things, but he doesn’t listen. “

“Most of the times, when speaking on TV, I get shocked wondering why he has to make certain remarks,” she stated.

According to the outspoken daughter, her father’s political career has been instrumental in their family’s bond.

“Politics runs within the family.”

“On most occasions, I accompany him (Raila) to most of his tours.”

“I’m his bodyguard, his briefcase carrier, travel companion or even driver if need be,” she stated.

Winnie also recalled the turbulent moment during the passing of her close confidant and brother, Fidel Odinga, who was found dead in his Karen home in January 2015.

She described Fidel, who was perceived as the heir to Raila’s political throne, as a loving and protective brother who was hands-on when it came to matters of politics.

Winnie also reminisced on the botched swearing-in of Raila as the People’s president at Uhuru Park, Nairobi County in January 2018.

She recalled the feeling of anxiety and fears that crept within the family as they proceeded to Uhuru Park alluding to when late US President John Kennedy was assassinated while on a motorcade.

“My father didn’t want me to go, but I insisted on being by his side,” she stated.

Further, she pointed out the challenges associated with being the former Prime Minister’s child.

From being bullied in high school to living a secluded life, addressing the hate comments about her family on social media, she summed up her whole life as a taxing job.

