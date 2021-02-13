Saturday, February 13, 2021 – KANU Secretary-General, Nick Salat, has cried out for his county of Baringo after it became the first one in the country to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking when he accompanied his Boss, Gideon Moi, in Njoro, Nakuru County, Salat warned that the MCAs had just condemned the people of Baringo County to poverty by rejecting the BBI which is seeking to bring more resources down to the people.

He claimed that the vote on the BBI bill was carried out without public participation among residents of Baringo County.

“Baringo people, I am sorry. I cry for you.”

“When other county assemblies have allocated time for public participation.”

“Baringo MCAs decided to shoot down the Bill without allowing residents to have a say.”

“This is very unfortunate. “

“We are confident Baringo people will endorse the constitutional amendments during the referendum,” Salat stated.

Baringo County was the first county to reject the proposal despite their governor’s support for the bill.

At least 30 MCAs voted no, saying it did not accommodate the interests of Kenyan citizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST