Saturday, February 27, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has asked the court to allow him to travel to South Africa urgently for a hip replacement surgery.

Through his lawyer Dunstan Omari, Sonko, who is being hospitalised at the Nairobi Hospital, said doctors have recommended that he be taken to South Africa for hip replacement surgery.

In a letter, Sonko’s doctor, Dr. Esther Wekesa from Kenyatta National Hospital, says hip replacement surgery is needed urgently because Sonko has already developed severe arthritis.

“If left untreated, avascular necrosis can lead to severe complications such as bone collapse or even fracture,” Wekesa says.

She further claims that they have chosen the services of South African-based surgeon Dr. Robert Van Der Plank who is highly recommended.

However, Plank cannot travel to Kenya at the moment and says he will review Sonko in Johannesburg.

“I have spoken with Dr. Plank on phone and email about taking up the case but he has not been to Kenya in the last 2 years and says he won’t be coming anytime soon,” the report reads.

Sonko is facing terrorism and robbery charges and he still remains under the custody of the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU).

