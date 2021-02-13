Sunday, February 13, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya President, Nelson Havi, has sensationally said that he may support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to avoid being destroyed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his goons.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday morning, Havi said, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, has proved to be a powerful politician and he may destroy anybody who is opposing the BBI.

Havi said Raila has single-handedly destroyed the ruling Jubilee coalition and now there is no party called Jubilee Party.

“Baba Raila Odinga is powerful. He has single-handedly divided and dismantled the Jubilee administration without any insurgence, demonstration or boycott. I may now support BBI. I do not want to be dismantled,” Havi tweeted.

Havi has already started experiencing issues in his capacity as LSK president.

He has been suspended as LSK president pending a court hearing on a complaint raised by a section of LSK members.

Among people pushing for his suspension is ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, who is a close confidant of Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST